India vs Bangladesh: Igor Stimac announces 29-man squad for preparatory camp
AIFF Media
India head coach Igor Stimac has named a 29-member preliminary squad for their third match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh.
The Blue Tigers are set to lock horns with their neighbours in their third match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 15.FULL SQUAD (PRELIMINARY):
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit SinghDefenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary.