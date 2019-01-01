2022 World Cup qualifiers: India coach Igor Stimac names 34-member preliminary squad squad

India will take on Oman in their first match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers...

head coach Igor Stimac has named a 34-member preliminary squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Blue Tigers are set to lock horns with West Asian giant Oman in their first match before taking on the might of Asian champions . The Oman game is set to be hosted by the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 19th.

will play in Doha on 10th of October.

There are no real surprises in Stimac's preliminary squad. Notably, Ashique Kuruniyan makes a comeback after recovering from an injury.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith

Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Pronay Halder, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh