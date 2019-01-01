Intercontinental Cup 2019: Igor Stimac names 25-member India squad

India will kickstart their 2019 Intercontinental Cup against Tajikistan on Sunday...

head coach Igor Stimac has named a 25-member squad for the 2019 Intercontinental Cup starting on Sunday (July 7, 2019) at the Transstadia Ahmedabad.

The Croatian head coach had initially named a 35-member list for the preparatory camp in Mumbai in June, in which he had persuaded Keralite Anas Edathodika to come out from international retirement. The defender had earlier announced his retirement from international football after 's exit in the 2019 AFC(Asian Football Confederation) in the .

New names in the list of probables were defender Narender Gehlot and midfielder Mandar Rao Desai. The squad will be further reduced to 23 members prior to the tournament's kick-off.

After finishing third in the King's Cup 2019 that was held in , Stimac is now set to undertake his second assignment in charge of the Blue Tigers with the opening clash in the Intercontinental Cup against Tajikistan scheduled on July 7. India will then face DPR Korea and Syria on July 13 and 16 respectively.

India enter the competition as defending champions having defeated in the final of the previous edition.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlo, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Mandar Rao Desai, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.