'If there's an offer that's good enough, maybe he will go' - Solskjaer admits Sanchez could leave Man Utd

The Norwegian boss is hopeful a "quality player" will be retained, but isn't confident the Chilean won't be sold before the European transfer deadline

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that Alexis Sanchez could leave this month "if an offer that's good enough for the club and him" is forthcoming.

The 30-year-old attacker arrived at Old Trafford from as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018, having enjoyed four successful years at Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez became one of the Premier League's finest players during his time with the Gunners, but he has been unable to reach the same heights in Manchester.

The former star has only managed to score five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for United, falling behind the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the squad pecking order.

A move away from United has been suggested throughout the summer, with reported to be keen on luring the international to San Siro.

Solskjaer has admitted that Sanchez could be moved on if a deal suits both parties, but if not, there is still plenty of room for the mercurial attacker to contribute.

"Alexis is a quality player. We don't have loads of options," Solskjaer told the Evening Standard.

"If there is an offer that's good enough for the club and him maybe he will go, but if not then he's still our player and he's a quality player."

Sanchez has not been included in any of United's matchday squads so far this season, amid continued speculation over his future.

He missed an opening weekend victory over , a draw at and Saturday's shock home defeat to , with a trip to up next for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer has already insisted that, if Sanchez does depart before September 2, the club will not sign a replacement, despite ongoing links with ex- striker Fernando Llorente.

Martial was handed the coveted No.9 shirt at the start of the season, while Rashford has been deployed in his favoured position on the left-hand side of the attack.

Mason Greenwood is the only other natural option for United through the middle, but at just 17 years old, he is still awaiting his first competitive start for the club.

The Red Devils sit fifth in the Premier League after the first three games of the 2019-20 campaign, already five points adrift of leaders and arch-rivals .