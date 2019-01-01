Idrissa Gueye: I'm learning alongside exceptional Verratti at PSG

The Parisians will hope to clinch their third victory on the bounce when they clash with Thierry Laurey’s men

midfielder Idrissa Gueye has urged his side to expect a tough game against when they clash in Saturday’s game.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are hoping for their third consecutive win against their visitors at Parc des Princes, following victories against and Metz.

Gueye, who has played twice for the Parisians since his summer move from Premier League club , has warned his side ahead of their meeting with ‎Thierry Laurey’s men.

"It won't be an easy game, because Strasbourg are a good footballing side. Their players run a lot, are tenacious, and want to show they have the quality to match any side,” he told the club website.

“They're not afraid, and I think that's good. They always try to play their game. They know that here, at Parc des Princes, against Paris Saint-Germain, it won't be easy. It won't be an easy game for us either, but we'll do all we can to win."

Gueye reflected on his time since arriving at Parc des Princes and he is delighted to play along with international Marco Verratti.

"For me, playing in this stadium with this team, and to be surrounded by great players like Marco Verratti, who I like a lot, was great,” the combative midfielder continued.

“He's an exceptional player. I'm going to continue learning alongside him as he's an exceptional player."

Gueye will hope to make his second start for the French Champions against the Racings.