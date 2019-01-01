'I'd sign Kane for Real Madrid, even for €200m!' - Blancos legend Sanchez urges old club to bring in Tottenham star

A man who won five La Liga titles at Santiago Bernabeu thinks that the England striker would be a valuable addition to Zinedine Zidane's ranks

legend Hugo Sanchez says he would like to see his old club sign talisman Harry Kane, even if he were to cost up to €200 million ($224m/£171m).

Kane burst onto English football's biggest stage in 2014 after rising through the youth ranks at Spurs, and has since established himself as one of European football's finest centre-forwards.

The 26-year-old has won two Premier League Golden Boots, and finished as Tottenham's top goalscorer in each of the last five seasons, helping them emerge as top-four regulars.

Kane has also made his mark on the international stage with , scoring 32 goals in 45 appearances and picking up another Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in .

He is setting the standard at club level for Tottenham once again this term, with 16 goals to his name from 23 outings across all competitions.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Kane in recent years, with fresh speculation surrounding his future starting to crop up ahead of the January transfer window.

Former Blancos forward Sanchez - who is widely regarded as the greatest Mexican footballer in history - has urged club president Florentino Perez to go all out to try and land Kane's signature.

"I'm of the opinion that Real Madrid should have two teams and two strong No.9s. I've noticed Harry Kane for a long time," he told Marca.

"I'd sign him, even for €200m. [Cristiano] Ronaldo also cost a lot and look what he gave the club.

"But knowing Florentino Perez, with his magic he surely has something in his head to do something, but I know the remodelling of the stadium will take money out of the budget."

Sanchez went on to express his belief that Karim Benzema lacks a suitable strike partner, while also suggesting that summer signing Luka Jovic is not up to the task of leading the line for Madrid just yet.

He said: "Since Ronaldo left, [Benzema has] fulfilled that role, but he's missing an Emilio Butragueno, which I had.

"Luka Jovic? He hasn't had many chances. I don't think he's a bad player for the future, but Real Madrid need the best strikers for today. I think Kane is that."

Madrid finished 2019 with two disappointing goalless draws against and Athletic Bilbao, which handed the Blaugrana the initiative in this season's race for the crown.

Sanchez insists that a player like Kane "guarantees titles", as he added: "The most difficult thing to do in football is score. You spend €300m on six or seven players, but none guarantee goals.

"That's why I'd spend €200m on a No. 9 like Kane. Nothing guarantees titles like goals."

When asked whether he thinks the Kane would be a better replacement for Ronaldo than Paris Saint Germain ace Kylian Mbappe, who has also been touted for a switch to Santiago Bernabeu, Sanchez responded: "They're two different players. Kane is a natural replacement for Ronaldo, but Mbappe and Neymar are different top players."