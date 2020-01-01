I'd be honoured to play for either team, says St. Louis FC's Malaysia prospect Wan Kuzri

US-based teenager Wan Kuzri Wan Kamal finally joined the Malaysia U-19 centralised camp on Thursday.

Having gone through his Covid-19 precautionary quarantine following his arrival in Malaysia, US-based teenager Wan Kuzri Wan Kamal finally joined the Malaysia U-19 centralised camp on Thursday.

"My quarantine involved a lot of sleeping, trying to adjust to the 14-hour time difference. But I also tried to stay active, workouts in my room, [going on] the exercise bike, just moving as much as I can. I think I did a pretty good job!"

As expected, the 18-year old garnered most of the media attention just before the evening training began at the Malaysian FA (FAM) headquarters in Kelana Jaya.

More teams

"It's definitely been a long time coming," said Kuzri. "I'd just been waiting for my [Malaysia youth team] call-up and I finally got it. Now I look forward to proving that I belong and that I can make it (called up for 2020 AFC U-19 Championship).

"I don't know much about the team because I came here with an open mind, I want to see where I can fit in and adapt in the team."

The teenager who plays for USL Championship side St. Louis FC's junior team also spoke about the advice given to him by two of his prominent elder brothers.

21-year old Wan Kuzain is a midfielder for club Kansas City's reserve team, while 33-year old Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was recently appointed Malaysia's deputy minister of youth and sports.

"They just told me that this is a good chance for me to make a good impression on the team, and that I should play as well as I always do."

His absence from club commitment too was well-received by St. Louis according to him, although he clarified that he has yet to make up his mind about committing fully to USA or Malaysia.

👀 on the prize!@STLFCAcademy u19 player @w_kuzri looks focused and ready during a training session with @FAM_Malaysia u19 National Team this week.



📸: @wankamal pic.twitter.com/j8QXfwiBIs — STLFC Academy (@STLFCAcademy) July 16, 2020

"They (St. Louis) congratulated me; obviously they still want me there, but they think this is a big opportunity for me to come out here and prove myself.

"I'd be honored to represent either USA or Malaysia."

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!