This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Iceland vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ritabrata Banerjee
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
team-logo
Laugardalsvöllur
team-logo
Watch on
Bruno Fernandes Portugal Bosnia-Herzegovina 2023Getty
EC QualificationIceland vs PortugalIcelandPortugal

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Iceland and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Iceland are set to host Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifying game on Tuesday at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik.

Portugal are on a roll in the ongoing Euro qualifiers as they won all three matches they have played thus far, scoring 13 goals. They also managed to keep a clean sheet in all of their games thus far.

Iceland, on the other hand, have had a difficult start to their campaign as they lost two out of their first three games. Their only win in the qualifying came against Liechtenstein.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Iceland vs Portugal kick-off time

Date:June 20
Kick-off time:7.45pm BST
Venue:Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik

The match between Iceland and Portugal is set to kick off at 7.45 PM BST at Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik.

How to watch Iceland vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports OnlineWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV via Viaplay Sports Online and can be streamed live through Viaplay as well.

Team news & squads

Iceland team news

Iceland are likely to miss the service of their captain Aron Gunnarsson, who picked up an injury during warm-up before their match against Slovakia.

In case Gunnarsson fails to make the matchday squad, Burnley star Johann Berg Gudmundsson will wear the captain's armband.

Iceland probable Lineup: Runarsson; Magnusson, Ingason, Piasson, Samsted; J.Gundmundsson, Fridriksson, Willumsson; A.Gundmundsson, Finnbogason, Thortelnsson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Runarsson, Olafsson, Valdimarsson
Defenders:Magnusson, Ingason, Sampsted, Gretarsson, Fridriksson
Midfielders: Bjarnason, Gudmundsson, Palsson, Traustason, Sigurdsson, Anderson, Williumsson, Johannesson, Hlynsson, Ellertsson, Haraldsson
Forwards:Finnbogason, Gudmundsson, Magnusson, Thorsteinsson

Portugal team news

There are no injury concerns in the Portugal squad ahead of their clash against Iceland. Roberto Martinez is likely to field an unchanged lineup that convincingly beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last game.

Portugal probable Lineup: Costa; Pereira, Dias, A.Silva; Cancelo, Palhinha, fernandes, Guerreiro; B.Silva, Felix; Ronaldo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Costa, Sa, Patricio
Defenders:Silva, Pereira, Dalot, Inacio, Cancelo, Semedo, Pepe, Guerreiro, Dias, Gomes
Midfielders:Silva, Palhinha, Otavio, Fernandes, Horta, Sanches, Neves, Vitinha
Forwards:Ronaldo, Jota, Felix, Leao, Ramos

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met each other thrice in the past with Portugal winning on two occasions and one game ending in a draw.

DateMatchCompetition
15/6/2016Portugal 1-1 IcelandEuro 2016
8/10/2011Portugal 5-3 IcelandEuro qualifiers
13/10/2010Iceland 1-3 PortugalEuro qualifiers

Useful links