Iceland vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Iceland are set to host Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifying game on Tuesday at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik.
Portugal are on a roll in the ongoing Euro qualifiers as they won all three matches they have played thus far, scoring 13 goals. They also managed to keep a clean sheet in all of their games thus far.
Iceland, on the other hand, have had a difficult start to their campaign as they lost two out of their first three games. Their only win in the qualifying came against Liechtenstein.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Iceland vs Portugal kick-off time
|Date:
|June 20
|Kick-off time:
|7.45pm BST
|Venue:
|Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik
The match between Iceland and Portugal is set to kick off at 7.45 PM BST at Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik.
How to watch Iceland vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams
|Viaplay Sports Online
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV via Viaplay Sports Online and can be streamed live through Viaplay as well.
Team news & squads
Iceland team news
Iceland are likely to miss the service of their captain Aron Gunnarsson, who picked up an injury during warm-up before their match against Slovakia.
In case Gunnarsson fails to make the matchday squad, Burnley star Johann Berg Gudmundsson will wear the captain's armband.
Iceland probable Lineup: Runarsson; Magnusson, Ingason, Piasson, Samsted; J.Gundmundsson, Fridriksson, Willumsson; A.Gundmundsson, Finnbogason, Thortelnsson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Runarsson, Olafsson, Valdimarsson
|Defenders:
|Magnusson, Ingason, Sampsted, Gretarsson, Fridriksson
|Midfielders:
|Bjarnason, Gudmundsson, Palsson, Traustason, Sigurdsson, Anderson, Williumsson, Johannesson, Hlynsson, Ellertsson, Haraldsson
|Forwards:
|Finnbogason, Gudmundsson, Magnusson, Thorsteinsson
Portugal team news
There are no injury concerns in the Portugal squad ahead of their clash against Iceland. Roberto Martinez is likely to field an unchanged lineup that convincingly beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last game.
Portugal probable Lineup: Costa; Pereira, Dias, A.Silva; Cancelo, Palhinha, fernandes, Guerreiro; B.Silva, Felix; Ronaldo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Costa, Sa, Patricio
|Defenders:
|Silva, Pereira, Dalot, Inacio, Cancelo, Semedo, Pepe, Guerreiro, Dias, Gomes
|Midfielders:
|Silva, Palhinha, Otavio, Fernandes, Horta, Sanches, Neves, Vitinha
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Jota, Felix, Leao, Ramos
Head-to-Head Record
The two teams have met each other thrice in the past with Portugal winning on two occasions and one game ending in a draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15/6/2016
|Portugal 1-1 Iceland
|Euro 2016
|8/10/2011
|Portugal 5-3 Iceland
|Euro qualifiers
|13/10/2010
|Iceland 1-3 Portugal
|Euro qualifiers