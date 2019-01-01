'Ibrahimovic would be a driving force for Napoli' - De Laurentiis ups efforts to sign Swedish legend

The vastly experienced striker is currently in the middle of the MLS play-off campaign, but his future may well lie in the south of Italy

Aurelio De Laurentiis is convinced Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be a "driving force" for should the striker sign for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Ibrahimovic's contract with expires in December, and the 38-year-old - who starred in with , and - has suggested he would be happy to return to 's top flight.

Napoli president De Laurentiis confirmed on Wednesday he had met Ibrahimovic by chance in Los Angeles and stated the former forward - who scored 30 goals in the 2019 regular season - would be welcomed with open arms at Stadio San Paolo.

De Laurentiis expanded on those comments on Thursday, telling ESPN: "Ibrahimovic is a beautiful person, regardless of my Napoli team.

"He can still do a lot and he can be a driving force for the team. I'm convinced that any coach would love to have him at their disposal.

"Maybe even as a kind of reference point. He could be one for any team."

Napoli spent big in the recent transfer window to bolster their forward ranks, splashing out a club-record fee on Hirving Lozano from .

The international so far has just one goal to his name in Serie A, which came on his debut against Juventus, but De Laurentiis is not concerned.

"Lozano's looked good. You need to be patient with new players who haven't played in Italian football before," he added.

"He must settle in a different city, with a new coach and team-mates. Lozano's a great player. As soon as he came on against Juve, he scored a goal.

"You can't have everything right away and you can't expect these players to fix problems right away. It's necessary to give them time and also the coach, who must find their best position.

"In the past 18 months, we've bought 13 players, so it's normal that it takes time for everyone to adapt and perform at their best."