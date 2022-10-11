WATCH: 'I'm here!' - Ibrahimovic's first TikTok video hits 6m views as he chills in his yacht swimming pool

- Ibrahimovic makes TikTok debut
- Video focuses on his workouts and luxurious life
- Has already become viral in less than 24 hours
WHAT HAPPENED? The Swedish international joined the social media platform TikTok and uploaded his first video which starts with him saying, "TikTok, guess what? I’m here!"
The clip is a collage of his intense workout regime, his best bits in an AC Milan shirt and ends with him relaxing on a private yacht playing around with a drone while floating in the pool. The video has become an instant hit and has garnered over 6 million views so far. It has close to 1 million likes and more than 12k comments.
@zlatanibrahimovic
@tiktok guess what?! I’m here!!!! #zlatanibrahimovic♬ original sound - Zlatan Ibrahimovic
WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? The Serie A giants will face Chelsea on Tuesday evening in the Champions League at San Siro.