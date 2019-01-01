Live Scores
MLS

Ibrahimovic inspires Galaxy with brace while Rooney scores stunner in DC win

Comments()
Getty Images
The LA Galaxy forward was 100 per cent from the spot after the English forward produced a moment of magic for his side

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a pair of penalties to see LA Galaxy past Portland Timbers, while Wayne Rooney's incredible free-kick guided DC United to victory.

Former Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic converted two spot-kicks – including a Panenka – as the Galaxy defeated the Timbers 2-1 on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic had not played since the club's opening match of the season on March 2 due to an Achilles injury, but the 37-year-old made a goalscoring return in Los Angeles.

Editors' Picks

After almost opening the scoring with a stunning standing overhead kick, Ibrahimovic netted a 33rd-minute penalty having been fouled by Claude Dielna.

The Timbers – searching for their first win of the season – equalised a minute before half-time via Jeremy Ebobisse.

However, Ibrahimovic ensured the Galaxy made it three wins from four matches with a Panenka spot-kick past Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the 65th minute.

Rooney, meanwhile, scored a sensational free-kick in DC United's 2-1 victory away to Orlando City.

After teeing up Steve Birnbaum's header with a whipping free-kick in the sixth minute, ex-United and England captain Rooney produced a moment of magic.

Article continues below

From an acute angle, Rooney curled a set-piece into the far top corner of the net against Nani's Orlando on the half-hour mark.

Orlando forward Dom Dwyer pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute but DC held on to snap their winless road streak – dating back to May 19 last year.

Close