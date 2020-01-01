Ibrahimovic back in training to boost Serie A leaders AC Milan

Having missed three Serie A games due to injury, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was pictured working with Milan's squad on Monday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in training with the squad ahead of the leaders' trip to .

The Swedish striker has not featured for his club since coming off with a hamstring injury during a 3-1 win away at on November 22.

Ibrahimovic scored twice in that game to take his tally for the season into double figures – he has managed 10 goals in Serie A in just six appearances so far this campaign.

More teams

However, Milan have not missed him too much during his absence, recording league wins over and prior to Sunday's home draw with .

Coach Stefano Pioli had said prior to the 2-2 draw at San Siro that Ibrahimovic would hopefully be able to return for the game against Genoa on Wednesday.

Milan did look like slipping to defeat against Parma, as they trailed 2-0 with little under half an hour remaining in the game.

However, Theo Hernandez popped up with two goals, the second of which came in the last minute, to rescue a point and retain their unbeaten reecord.

As Milan began preparations for that fixture on Monday, the club's social media team released pictures of the squad in training – and Ibrahimovic was among the group.

Milan remain unbeaten in Serie A – in the previous three seasons when the Italian giants have not lost any of their first 11 league matches (1991-92, 1992-93 and 2003-04) they have gone on to win the Scudetto.

After the Parma result, the Rossoneri hold a three-point advantage at the summit over rivals , while Napoli and reigning champions are a further point adrift of the early leaders.

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic has played a key role in the club's resurgence since he rejoined for a second spell in January 2020.

The 39-year-old scored 11 goals in the second half of the 2019-20 season, helping Milan qualify for the . Having progressed through the group stage this term, they will face in the last 32 of the competition.

Following the meeting with Genoa, Milan face and before Serie A breaks for the Christmas and New Year period.