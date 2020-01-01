'I would 100% go & get Cavani' - Ferdinand reveals his Man Utd transfer wishlist that includes two Napoli stars

January is a notoriously difficult window to navigate but the club's legendary former centre-back has some names in mind if business can be done

icon Rio Ferdinand has named his top three transfer targets for Manchester United's January window, with few surprises arising in terms of the areas named as needing improvement in the 2019-20 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the latest in a string of managers tasked with guiding the Red Devils back to consistently challenging for titles, with Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 the catalyst for a spectacular fall from grace.

The Norwegian has had to try to get the best out of a squad compromised of signings by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, with only Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James brought in to help realise Solskjaer's long-term philosophy.

A recent 2-0 loss to took the shine off of some good results against Premier League champions and in Solskjaer's quest to return to the top, with it clear that the club are still some way off returning to a consistent winning machine.

And Ferdinand, a member of one of Sir Alex's greatest United sides, feels that he has identified two or three targets that would propel his former club in the right direction if Ed Woodward is open to some January business.

Just thinking.... I would 100% go & get @ECavaniOfficial (Edinson Cavani).



Huge experience, Goalscorer, Work Ethic & Great Pro who the younger players in the squad would learn a lot from! Thoughts?! #AskRio https://t.co/bG2KXAYSUf — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 3, 2020

and international midfielder Fabiaz Ruiz was named as the 41-year-old's pick to strengthen the midfield, while his team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly is regarded as the answer to United's defensive problems.

In terms of goals, Ferdinand said: "Just thinking... I would 100 per cent go and get Edinson Cavani.

"Huge experience, goalscorer, work ethic and great professional who the younger players in the squad would learn a lot from."

A deal for Cavani may not be a huge stretch for Woodward and Solskjaer either, with the Uruguayan's contract at set to run out at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Diego Simeone's , although thus far no official bids have been made.

Ferdinand also included a 'wildcard' selection in his picks, identifying 19-year-old Boca Juniors midfielder Agustin Almendra as one to watch for the future.

Solskjaer has already revealed that he hopes to bring in "one or two" new players in the winter transfer window.