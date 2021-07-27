The winger will be leaving the North Londoners after serving them since 2013, and the Ivorian has wished him well

Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has wished Erik Lamela good luck after his exit from Tottenham Hotspur.

Lamela was part of the deal that saw the Premier League outfit sign Bryan Gil after finalising the deal for a reported £22 million ($30m), as new manager Nuno Espírito Santo prepares for the new season.

In a status update on his social media account, the right full-back has stated he will miss the former teammate.

"I will really miss you little a**hole. I love you, my brother, I wish you the best for you and your family. I will not be able to take your money to the Uno but you will always be in my heart [brother]. Good luck," Aurier posted on his Instagram account.

Lamela, meanwhile, has joined Sevilla on a contract until 2024, bringing to an end his eight-year stay in the Premier League with Tottenham.

It is not clear whether Aurier will also remain in London. In May he conceded that he is keen on a move to PSG where he would be reunited with former coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already. I’m not going to do it in six months," he told L’Equipe.

"I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere. The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that.

"I’ve never hidden my desire to return to PSG one day. It’s the club of my heart, the one that I support and I feel free to speak about it.

"But I don’t want people to think that I’m stuck on them and I’m not closing the door on anyone.

"But if the club were to make an offer this summer, it’s sure that PSG would be my first choice."

The defender further stated he had no problem with the Argentine despite being benched at Spurs.

"We had a great relationship, despite what happened," he said. "There was no serious problem between us but you are never the happiest player when you’re not on the pitch.

"I’ve always respected his work and his choices. I took pleasure in the style he wanted to play – and it’s the one he wants in Paris too.

"Physically, we were monsters. At PSG, we’ll really see his hand next season."