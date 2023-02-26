Marcus Rashford has recalled his first ever meeting with legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as a nine-year-old.

WHAT HAPPENED? The star striker recollected his first meeting with the iconic manager when he was a youngster at the United academy. He claimed that he was not intimidated by Ferguson but was instead rather excited to see him in person.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Rashford said: "I remember being in the canteen, probably about, I'd say maximum nine-year-old, he just came and said hello. We were just eating our breakfast and he just said 'morning' to the first-team players.

"I wasn't nervous, I was just excited. That is the feeling that we got anyway being in and around the first team, maybe passing them in the corridors, just small stuff like that, it builds your excitement and your hunger really. It's like a reminder that is where you want to get to and that's why a lot of players have come through during his [Ferguson] reign as manager and even now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international is currently United's top scorer with 24 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. With his strike against Leicester City last weekend, he equalled club legend Wayne Rooney's record of netting in seven consecutive Premier League matches at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? The 25-year-old will hope to be in action on Sunday when United face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final - although he is an injury doubt.