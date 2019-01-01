'I want to stay at AC Milan for many years' - Kessie rejects January exit rumours

The midfielder has been linked with Napoli, West Ham and Wolves but he would rather keep living his childhood dream with the Rossoneri

Franck Kessie says he wants to stay at "for many years" amid reports linking him with a January transfer.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the side on a permanent basis last summer at the end of a two-year spell on loan from .

Although the international has been a first-team regular for the Rossoneri, reports in claim the club are considering offloading him in January to fund further investment in the squad.

Italian rivals and Premier League duo West Ham and are reportedly interested in Kessie, but the former Atalanta star says his future is in Milan.

"If I wanted to leave, I would have already done it," he told Sport Mediaset. "I want to stay here for many years, a team that I've been supporting since I was a child.

"For me it's a dream come true and I'll always give my best for these colours."

The San Siro side have had a difficult start to the season and sit 10th in the Italian top-flight, 18 points adrift of leaders and city rivals .

However, Stefano Pioli's team have won two and drawn one of their last three games in the league and Kessie believes they are growing stronger as the season goes on.

"We made some false steps at the beginning but now we are growing, we are working to reach out goal," he added.

"Qualification for the ? In my opinion everything is still open."

Kessie was asked about his relationship with head coach Pioli, who left him out of the squad to face in November because he "failed to train at his best", according to sporting director Frederic Massara.

"I feel good with him as with all the coaches I've had in Milan," he responded.

"The fact that I play now makes everyone understand that I have nothing against him and he has nothing against me.

"I didn't play against Juventus, but I had a physical problem during the week and I arrived late to training on the eve of the game. However, it's nothing serious."