'I want to return to Bayern a better player' - Singh determined to make his mark at German giants

The 21-year-old New Zealand midfielder is currently in 2. Bundesliga with Nurnberg on a loan deal

New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh is keen to show that he has what it takes to star at the Allianz Arena when he eventually returns to the champions.

Singh, 21, stood out while representing New Zealand at the Under-20 World Cup back in 2019.

Bayern swooped for his signature on the back of that tournament, with the youngster having previously impressed for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League.

But his first-team chances have been few and far between at Die Roten, with Singh spending most of 2019-20 at their feeder club before moving to Nurnburg on loan this season.

Time is on his side, though, and the attacking midfielder is looking forward to another chance to demonstrate his talents to coach Hansi Flick.

"I want to return to Bayern as a better player in the summer and fight for a regular place," he explained to Goal and Spox .

"I believe in asserting myself at FC Bayern. This is my plan. But you can never make serious predictions in football. Who knows, maybe I'll stay in Nuremberg too.

"I haven't spoken to Hansi [Flick] since the summer, but I'm in close contact with the FC Bayern scouts. They follow my games very closely, give me feedback on my performance and show me where I can improve. This is very important to me.

"In the summer I exchanged ideas with Hansi about my situation and future almost every other day. He looks after the whole team, but especially the young players like me. I am very grateful to him for that... He advised me directly to take the chance (to change loan to Nuremberg, editor's note).

"Match practice is the most important thing at my age. And it is naturally not that easy to get from the professionals at FC Bayern.

Growing up, Singh was a big fan of 's Premier League, although the time difference with New Zealand certain troubles: "I would often get up at three a.m. to watch the Premier League. I was a big fan because of an English childhood friend. He infected me with his passion."

Moving to Bayern too was a culture shock for the youngster, but he was lucky enough to count on the generosity of one of the club's stalwarts to help him settle.

"Thomas Müller was the first player on the professional team I had contact with," he added.

"He approached me and asked where I come from and how I was doing. Müller was the greatest help with the integration, but everyone else also made sure that I felt welcome very quickly.

"During my first few weeks in Munich, I also spent a lot of time with my agent, a scout from FC Bayern and the English-speaking guys from the reserve like Chris Richards."