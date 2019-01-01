'I want to be a Liverpool & Premier League legend' - Sadio Mane declares amid Real Madrid links

The in-form Senegal attacker scored his 21st goal of the season, and is well-placed to help Liverpool secure a UCL last-four spot

Sadio Mane has revealed his intention of attaining a legendary status with and the English Premier League, thus, landing a huge blow to reported interest.

The 27-year-old’s form this season has seen him, again, linked to Madrid; a team planning to rebuild ahead of next season due to dismal results achieved so far this season.

Mane's opener against was his 22nd goal of the season as he helped the Reds qualify for the semi-finals of the .

Meanwhile, the forward's comment prior to Wednesday’s clash in , rules out a potential switch to in the summer.

"Of course I want to be a legend not only for Liverpool but also in the Premier League story and that is one of my targets. I will do everything possible to achieve everything possible," Mane told LFC magazine.

"Reaching 100 games means a lot to me. To play this many games for a club like Liverpool is incredible.

“ Like I have always said, I am very happy to play for this club and every single day I am enjoying being here and trying to do everything to win something for this club."

Liverpool are on the verge of a Premier League triumph, and Mane has heaped praise on coach Jurgen Klopp for his tremendous work on the squad.

"He loves all his players and is very close to his players too. He also demands a lot but he never puts pressure on us other than asking the best of us," he added.

"He only asks you to do your best in whatever you are doing and also to enjoy it.

"I think that's important because, under him, everybody has progressed a lot as everyone can see. It's very important for us to work with him for more years."

Mane’s have been drawn into Group C at the , which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Teranga Lions will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.