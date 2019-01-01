'I see myself more at a national team than a club' - Mourinho reveals future plans

After winning trophies in four different European countries, the former Red Devils boss has revealed that he sees his future away from club football

Jose Mourinho has dropped hints to his future plans, revealing that he sees himself becoming the manager of a national team rather than another club.

The former boss has been out of coaching work since being sacked by the Red Devils in December 2018 and has recently appeared as a pundit for broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

In an interview broadcast by Eleven Sports however, the 56-year-old revealed he still has the desire to take on new challenges in the world of management.

“I want to compete in new competitions,” he said.

“I think about the World Cup and the European Championships.

“For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.

“Is the right team for me? Not necessarily.”

The self-proclaimed ‘special one’ has enjoyed a glittering career in club management since lifting his first league title with in 2003 – a year before the Primeira Liga side won the UEFA .

Mourinho would go on to lift the Champions League once more with in 2010, but not before winning consecutive Premier League titles with in 2005 and 2006, as well as four domestic trophies.

He added his fourth league title in as many countries with in 2012, and although his spell at Manchester United may not have gone as planned, there is no question that there is little left for him to achieve in club management.

The 56-year-old did not rule out a return to club football when speaking earlier in June however, telling Eleven Sports: “Winning a fifth championship in a different country or the Champions League with a third club are things I'd like to do.

“I wouldn't do it just for that. I only go where a project convinces me.



"I want to be happy, not necessarily win, I want to be happy and I don't want to accept a proposal without being convinced of it, that's what I've always thought.

“That's why if [a club] told me 'today there are no conditions to win, but we want you to create the conditions to win', then I would evaluate it.”