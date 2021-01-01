I-League Round-up: Resolute Real Kashmir beat Chennai City

Aser Dipanda Dicka and Lalrindika Ralte scored for Real Kashmir against Chennai City...

began their 2021 season with a 2-0 win against Chennai City at the Ground in Kolkata on Friday.

Dipanda Dicka’s strike in the 16th-minute strike and a late goal by substitute Lalrindika Ralte helped the Kashmir-based club register full points against the former league champions.

Chennai City were the dominant team in terms of possession for most parts ut Real Kashmir posed a great danger to their defence through quick counters.

Dipanda was at the right place at the right time to receive Lukman Adefemi's cut-back into the box and the Cameroonian forward slotted the ball home with aplomb to break the deadlock in the 16th minute.

Chennai City had a chance to equalise in the 38th minute but Elvedin Skrijelj's header off Iqbal's cross flew over the bar.

Raju missed a free header for the former league champions from a cross into the box and that was the warning sign for his team in the second half.

In an extraordinary turn of events, Dipanda Dicka in the 62nd minute found the net from an impressive bicycle kick making a stamping claim for the highlight reel. The referee, however, cut the celebrations short and ruled the goal offside.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between and in the 84th minute, goalscorer Dicka turned provider with a timely through ball for substitute Lalrindika Ralte, who slotted home from inside the box to double Real Kashmir’s lead and their organized defence was able to hold on to the lead to secure three points.

NEROCA, TRAU settle for a draw

First-half goals from NEROCA's Varun Thokchom and TRAU's Joseph Olaleye ensured that the teams couldn't be separated in the second I-League clash on Friday.

A major defensive lapse by the TRAU defence allowed Varun to make use of the space, latch onto a cross and slot home the opener in the 10th minute of the match.

TRAU equalised in no time. Five minutes later, Joseph Olaleye scored from a thunderous header off a Komron Tusirov corner- kick.

NEROCA had multiple chances to take the lead again throughout the first half but were wasteful in front of goal. The tempo dropped after the break as both teams trod with caution and in the end, settled for a stalemate.