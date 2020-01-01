I-League Qualifiers 2020: Bhawanipore and Bengaluru United aim for three points

The qualifiers enter matchday 3...

Garhwal are heading into a must-win fixture against Bhawanipore FC on Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Having suffered defeats against Mohammedan and Bengaluru United, Garhwal coach Vikas Rawat has admitted the importance of the tie.

"A loss is a loss, narrow or wide, but we are still hopeful on our chances without depending on other teams. We have decided to go all out on our side. The game is very important to us. Bhawanipore is a very strong side. We respect them a lot. We need the six points now and the mood in the camp is nothing sorrowful. We are confident that we are going to come back stronger," he said.

On the other hand, Bhawanipore have the opportunity to catch table-toppers Mohammedan Sporting but coach Sankarlal Chakraborty expects Garhwal to pose a threat.

"Garhwal is a strong team. They didn't succeed in the last two matches but they played very well. They will want to play better for their prestige. We have discussed their strengths and weaknesses and will play accordingly. I don't pressurise my players and we are not worried about how the other teams are faring. Now our focus is only on Garhwal FC," stated the former coach.

In the second fixture of the day, FC Bengaluru United will be looking for their second win in three matches when they come against ARA FC in the 4:30 pm IST kick-off at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata.

Asked if it will be a do-or-die game for them after the heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Mohammedan, ARA FC head coach Vivek Nagul conceded, "We are aware of the situation now. After our first loss, we have to pull up our socks. I am trying to tell the players to believe in themselves and perform.

"We are aware of the Bengaluru [United] system as we have played a couple of games against them and we have planned our game accordingly. Let's see what happens. After our huge loss, the players have been feeling low but we know that this game will make the difference on the table. So we will do our best and try to get a positive result."

Bengaluru United's Richard Hood quipped. "It's difficult to judge [ARA] because their first game was a 12:30 (pm) kick-off and there will be a little bit of fatigue. So we will take it as it unfolds."