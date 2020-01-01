I-League

I-League 2020-21 Fixtures: Sudeva Delhi vs Mohammedan Sporting in season opener, full fixtures, match timings and more

The 2020-21 season of the league will start on January 9...

The 2020-21 season of the I-League will kick-off on January 9 with an exciting match that pits new entrants Sudeva Delhi against newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The second match of the season will see a new look Punjab FC play Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium on the same day. 

Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released.  The date, venue and kick-off time will be released later.

    The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in West Bengal, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament. 

    Most of the teams have already started their pre-season in West Bengal and will be looking to get themselves in shape with just a month left for the start of the tournament. 

    How many teams will participate in 2020-21 I-League?

    The 2020-21 season of the I-League will feature 11 teams in total. With the exit of the two Kolkata giants - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - who have joined the ISL this season, Sudeva Delhi FC have joined the league via direct entry and Mohammedan Sporting have qualified after winning the Second Division League in October.

    I-League 2020-21 teams

    Mohammedan Sporting Club, Sudeva Delhi FC, TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Chennai City FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Churchill Brothers and Indian Arrows.

    I-League 2020-21 venues

    The 2020-21 season of the I-League will be played at three different venues. 

    The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season will be held at the famous Salt Lake Stadium. 

    I-League 2020-21 format

    All the 11 teams will face each other once in the first leg of the league and after that, they will be divided into two different groups. The top six teams on the league table will face each other to decide the winner while the remaining five teams will play against each other in a one-leg league format. The team from the top six sides with maximum points (cumulative points collected from the 15 matches they have played) will be the champions.

    I-League 2020-21 first leg fixture list, match timings and venue

    Date and Day Match Time (IST) Venue
    9 January 2021, Saturday Sudeva FC vs Mohammedan Sporting  2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    9 January 2021, Saturday Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    9 January 2021, Saturday Gokulam Kerala vs Chennai City 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    10 January 2021, Sunday Real Kashmir vs TRAU 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    10 January 2021, Sunday Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    14 January 2021, Thursday Gokulam Kerala vs Punjab FC 2:00 PM SaltLake Stadium
    14 January 2021, Thursday Sudeva FC vs Indian Arrows 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    14 January 2021, Thursday Mohammedan Sporting vs Churchill Brothers 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    15 January 2021, Friday Chennai City vs Real Kashmir 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    15 January 2021, Friday NEROCA vs TRAU 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    19 January 2021, Tuesday Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers 2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    19 January 2021, Tuesday TRAU vs Mohammedan Sporting 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    19 January 2021, Tuesday Real Kashmir vs Sudeva FC 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    20 January 2021, Wednesday Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    20 January 2021, Wednesday Indian Arrows vs NEROCA 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    24 January 2021, Sunday TRAU vs Chennai City 2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    24 January 2021, Sunday Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    24 January 2021, Sunday Punjab FC vs Mohammedan Sporting 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    25 January 2021, Monday Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva FC 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    25 January 2021, Monday NEROCA vs Gokulam Kerala 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    29 January 2021, Friday Punjab FC vs Sudeva FC 2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    29 January 2021, Friday Chennai City vs Indian Arrows 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    29 January 2021, Friday Churchill Brothers vs TRAU 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    30 January 2021, Saturday NEROCA vs Aizawl FC 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    30 January 2021, Saturday Gokulam vs Real Kashmir 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    3 February 2021, Wednesday Chennai City vs Sudeva FC 2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    3 February 2021, Wednesday Mohammedan Sporting vs NEROCA 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    3 February 2021, Wednesday Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    4 February 2021, Thursday Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    4 February 2021, Thursday TRAU vs Punjab FC 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    8 February 2021, Monday NEROCA vs Chennai City FC 2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    8 February 2021, Monday Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    8 February 2021, Monday Mohammedan Sporting vs Gokulam Kerala 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    9 February 2021, Tuesday Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    9 February 2021, Tuesday TRAU vs Aizawl FC 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    13 February 2021, Saturday TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala 2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    13 February 2021, Saturday Punjab FC vs Chennai City 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    13 February 2021, Saturday Real Kashmir vs NEROCA 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    14 February 2021, Sunday Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan Sporting 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    14 February 2021, Sunday Aizawl FC vs Sudeva FC 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    18 February 2021, Thursday Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting 2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    18 February 2021, Thursday Real Kashmir vs Punjab FC 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    18 February 2021, Thursday Chennai City vs Churchill Brothers 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    19 February 2021, Friday Sudeva FC vs NEROCA 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    19 February 2021, Friday Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    23 February 2021, Tuesday Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir 2:00 PM Salt Lake Stadium
    23 February 2021, Tuesday Sudeva FC vs Gokulam Kerala 4:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    23 February 2021, Tuesday Mohammedan Sporting vs Chennai City  7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    24 February 2021, Wednesday Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA 4:00 PM Kishore Bharati Krirangan
    24 February 2021, Wednesday Indian Arrows vs TRAU 7:00 PM Kalyani Stadium
    TBD Mohammedan Sporting vs Real Kashmir TBD TBD
    TBD Sudeva vs TRAU TBD TBD
    TBD Chennai City vs Aizawl TBD TBD
    TBD Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers  TBD TBD
    TBD NEROCA vs Punjab TBD TBD

     

