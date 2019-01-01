Aizawl FC, Punjab FC share the spoils in a six-goal thriller

Sergio Barboza's late penalty goal sealed crucial away points for Punjab FC...

and Punjab FC played out an exciting 3-3 draw in the ongoing 2019-20 season on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl.

Rochharzela (18’, 41’) and Jonathan Lalrawngbawla’s (4’) were on target for the hosts, while Makan Chothe (6’) and Sergio Barboza (15’, 90+5’) scored for the visitors.

Punjab FC made five changes in their starting XI which defeated in their last game. Aizawl FC, on the other hand, made just two changes in their lineup.

Aizawl set the tone of the match by scoring the opening goal as early as in the 4th minute as Paul Ramfangzauva won the ball in the middle and set it up for Jonathan Lalrawngbawla who found the back of the net.

But Punjab FC responded quickly as they equalised within two minutes of conceding the goal. Makan Winkle Chothe entered the box from the right side and netted the goal with a curling shot.

The visitors then took the lead in the 15th minute when Brazilian forward Sergio Barboza converted a world class striker. The forward cut in from the left and exchanged a one-two with Sanju Pradhan before finding the back of the net with a curling shot from the left edge of the box. The Aizawl custodian had no chance as the ball went in through the far post.

The hosts came back strongly from the initial setback and equalised in the 18th minute. Isak Vanlalruatfela initiated the move by sending a through ball for Jonathan to his right who in turn sent a cross inside the box. Rochharzela headed the ball into the net to restore parity.

In the 41st minute, Punjab’s Thoiba Singh was guilty of handling the ball inside the box as Aizawl won a penalty. Rochharzela converted the spot-kick to complete his brace and put his team in front again.

In a bid to find the equaliser Punjab made double substitution bringing in two star players Aser Dipanda and Cavin Lobo within five minutes of the second half.

In was an end to end game throughout the second half with both teams getting their fair share of chances to increase their goal count but due to bad luck and some quality goalkeeping on either side, the score line did not change until the last minute.

In was only in the final seconds of the match when Aizawl's Richard Kassaga handled the ball inside the box and gave away a penalty to Punjab. Barboza converted the penalty to complete his brace and seal a crucial away point for the visiting side.