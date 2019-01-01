I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan go down to enigmatic Indian Arrows

Mehtab Hossain bowed out of the game with a defeat against AIFF's Developmental side in Kolkata...

Mohun Bagan's final home game of their 2018-19 I-League campaign ended with a 1-3 loss to Indian Arrows at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.



Azharuddin Mallick (17') scored the opener but goals from Abhijit Sarkar (29'), Rahul KP (74') and Rohit Danu (90+5') completed the come-from-behind victory for the visitors who ended their season with 21 points from 20 games.



Khalid Jamil made seven changes from Mohun Bagan's 3-1 loss to Chennai City over the weekend. Mehtab Hossain captained the side in his final game of his professional career.



Floyd Pinto also scrapped out half of his team as local boys Rahim Ali, Abhijit Sarkar and Jitendra Singh came into the side in six changes made after their 2-2 draw with Real Kashmir.



Indian Arrows were a sight for sore eyes in their forays forward as Boris Singh had got very close to scoring in the fifth minute, with his shot on the nearpost parried away by Ricardo Cardozo.



However, the first goal of the evening came in scrappy circumstances. Sony Norde ran past Boris and his low cross from near the byline took deflections off Anwar Ali and Henry Kisseka before Azharuddin Mallick guided it into the net. Asish Rai could have done much better but Azhar had made amends for his miss minutes prior to the opener.



The lead remained only for eleven minutes as Arijit Bagui brought down Rahul KP to give away a cheap freekick that cost Bagan. Anwar Ali's set-piece from 30 yards saw Cardozo fail to grab the ball and his spill was followed up by Sarkar, who slotted into an empty net, scoring his first of the season.



Aser Dipanda replaced an ineffective William Lalnufela at the break and the Cameroonian squandered a golden opportunity in the 53rd minute. On the counter, Kisseka released the former 'B' striker who ran past Jitendra Singh. With only the 'keeper to beat, Dipanda aimed for the nearpost and his meek attempt was saved by Prabsukhan Gill.



Dipanda did get a few half chances but looked low on confidence to tap home. Youthful exuberance came into the fore as the visitors scored the winner on a counter attack with more than quarter of an hour to go.



