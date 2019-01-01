I-League 2018-19: Willis Plaza turns spoilsport as Churchill Brothers stun Chennai City

Churchill Brothers keep East Bengal's title hopes alive by beating Chennai City FC 3-2 at home...

Churchill Brothers beat Chennai City FC 3-2 on Friday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa to keep the I-League 2018-19 title race alive.

Willis Plaza struck twice (38', 70') and Christ Remi (48') was on target for the hosts. Sandor Rodriguez (29') and Pedro Manzi (69') scored consolation goals for the visitors.

Petr Gigiu made two changes to his first 11 that drew 1-1 against East Bengal. Kunzang Bhutia got his first start in between the sticks in place of Vigneswaran Baskaran while Hussein Eldor and Aniston Fernandes replaced Rowilson Rodrigues and Anthony Wolfe.

For the visitors, Akbar Nawas just a single change from the 3-1 win over Mohun Bagan as Alexander Romario Jesuraj came in place of Edwin Sydney Vanspaul.

A miscommunication between Gourav Bora and Chennai goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio could have resulted in a 12th-minute opener as Christ Remi got in between but for a timely intervention by Roberto Eslava.

Chesterpoul Lyngdoh had a sight at goal from the right in the 21st minute but his shot from the edge of the box that got past the tall Boerchio who was slightly ahead of his line was slightly wide of the far post.

Wayne Vaz's foul on Nestor Gordillo proved costly for the hosts a minute before the half-hour mark as Sandro's free-kick took a kind deflection to beat Bhutia in his goal.

The reply came through Nicholas' inch-perfect cross from the left that had Plaza with the easy job to tap it at the back of the net in the 38th minute.

Just before half-time, Plaza first decided to take on two defenders to be eventually stopped by Eslava which was followed by Remi shooting into the orbit.

Around five minutes into the second half, Churchill went ahead as Remi blasted past Boerchio after being played in the box by Wayne. It was just after Plaza chipped the ball above the Chennai City goal.

Plaza made a good run alongside Bora after Aucho put him ahead but the former eventually shot wide in Churchill's next opportunity. On the other side, Romario's tap from the right slipped inches wide of the far post after a cross from Nestor from the left.

In the 62nd minute, Remi was absolutely unmarked on the left, but Plaza lost the one-on-one battle with Bora instead of passing the ball to his team-mate.

Then to make it 2-2 in the 69th minute after Wayne Vaz was deemed to handle the ball in the Churchill box, Manzi sent Bhutia the wrong side from the resultant penalty, but it didn't take long for Plaza to draw even with the Spaniard on 20 goals as the Trinidadian calmly placed it past Boerchio after receiving the ball from Aucho in the very next minute.

