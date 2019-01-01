I-League 2018-19: Lalkhawpuimawia brace powers Churchill Brothers win over Punjab FC

Lalkhawpuimawia (45+2', 81') and Willis Plaza (70') were on scoresheet as the Red Machines picked up full points

defeated Punjab FC 3-0 in an 2019-20 encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday.

Assistant Mario Soares took charge of the Red Machines' side in the absence of head coach Bernardo Tavares who has not arrived in the coastal state yet.

Radanfah Abu Bakr and Robert Primus were paired in the back with Willis Plaza playing upfront for the hosts. Punjab FC coach Yan Law threw Aser Dipanda in attack with Danilo Augusto in the middle and Anwar Ali partnering Teah Dennis Jr at the back.

Around 10 minutes in the game, Augusto had set up Dipanda well with a cut-back from the goal line but the former striker faltered with his first touch. Minutes later, he had another attempt from inside the box blocked by Churchill centre back Abu Bakr.

The home side struggled to create opportunities for themselves throughout the half but went into the break leading by a goal courtesy of Lalkhawpuimawia's tap in off a Ponif Vaz cross from the right.

It took 25 minutes in the second half for Churchill Brothers to double their lead through Plaza's strike from the edge of the box after the Trinidadian picked up a pass from Dawda Ceesay and got past two defenders before placing the ball past a hapless Bhaskar Roy.

Lalkhawpuimawia made it 3-0 in the 81st minute with a spectacular first-time side volley from a delivery from substitute player Israil Gurung in the 81st minute.

The visitors finished the match with 10 men as Anwar Ali picked up his second yellow card in injury time.