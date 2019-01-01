I-League 2018-19: Alejandro Menendez - I expect better performances from my team

East Bengal boss Alejandro Menendez is eyeing full points against Real Kashmir in what could turn out to be a decisive game in the title race...

East Bengal registered their third win on the trot as they beat NEROCA FC 2-1 on Thursday at the Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata.

Super-sub Enrique Esqueda scored twice in the second half to seal three crucial points for East Bengal which very much kept them in the title race.

Speaking about the team's performance, East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez said, "Today the team played really well. We created several chances in the first half but in the second half, our players were on a roll and controlled the match till the end. The team is improving with every match and I think the level was the same as the derby. However, I expect even better performances in future."

He further stated that his team literally controlled the proceedings and didn’t give NEROCA any opportunity to add to their lead.

“I think today the match was against a very difficult opponent and I think my team controlled all the departments - offence and defence. I respect my opponent and I don’t think it’s right to comment on such things,” was Menendez’s response when asked if his team could have won the tie by more goals.



East Bengal next travel to Srinagar to take on Real Kashmir FC on Sunday. The players will have to adapt themselves to the extreme weather conditions in the north and brace for a tough tie against Kashmir, who too are in the title race.

“Our next match against Real Kashmir will be in difficult weather conditions. You have to overcome everything, the weather, the travel and so on. I hope we can win that game."