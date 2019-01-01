I-League 2018-19: Alejandro Menendez - We have to focus on our game and try to win

The East Bengal coach praised Minerva Punjab and refused to believe that the defending champions will get involved in any foul play against Chennai…

East Bengal play their final match of I-League 2018-19 season on Saturday as they take on Gokulam Kerala in a must-win tie.

In the current scenario, East Bengal have to win against Gokulam and hope Minerva Punjab does not allow Chennai City to register a win. Only then can the Kolkata club win their maiden I-League title.

Ahead of the match, Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez said, “We are pretty calm before the game and we are enjoying the moment. We have the support of all the fans and they are motivating us."

“We have full confidence in the team. They are ready to play against Gokulam Kerala and win. We are really looking forward to the match.

“We respect Gokulam Kerala, I think they are a very good team. As I always say all matches are difficult but we know what we have to do get three points. I am waiting for our chance to win the title.”

Alejandro mentioned that his men are only concentrating on their own fate and not thinking about the match in Coimbatore. “The best thing for us is to try to focus on our match and try to win it. Only after our game, we can think about Chennai City's match,” said the Spaniard.

The former Castilla coach praised Minerva Punjab and refused to believe that the defending champions would get involved in any foul play against Chennai.

He said, “I think Minerva Punjab are a professional team with a great personality. They have shown this several times both on and off the field. I think they will do their best and we will do our best tomorrow. They are the current I-League champions and they know how other teams feel in this type of situation.”

Menendez agreed that the team will miss the service of suspended striker Jobby Justin but refused to rue his absence.

He said, “We will obviously miss him (Jobby Justin). He is a very good player but we now have to focus on the players who will play tomorrow. Players commit mistake all over the world. He has also committed a mistake and he has apologised.”