‘I know we can be better’ – Conteh optimistic after draw in historic first East End Tigers game

The Sierra Leonean led her team to a dramatic draw days after taking the job which made her the second ever female boss of a top flight team in Africa

Victoria Conteh made a bit of history on Saturday, as she guided East End Tigers to a 1-1 draw against FC Kallon in their Sierra Leone Premier League encounter, in her first game as boss.

She was appointed by the club on Thursday, becoming the first female coach in the league’s top flight, and second-ever in Africa after Ethiopian Meseret Manni’s spell with Dire Dawa in late 2015.

Her side played out a draw at the National Stadium with a 92nd-minute Musa Nyaguah strike after Sallieu Tarawallie put last season’s runners-up in front from a penalty in the 65th minute.

Article continues below

“I have been in charge for only a few days, but I know we can be better in games to come as a team,” Conte asserted at her post-match interview.

#YesWeCan @football_sierra



Our New Coach Victoria Conteh guided the team to a 1-1 draw in her first task against #FCKallon.



"Have been in charge for only a few days, but I know we can be better in games to come as a team," she noted during her post-match interview. pic.twitter.com/wGpHhgZSD9 — East End Tigers FC Sierra Leone (@EndTigers) December 22, 2019

The former Sierra Leone international takes her side to play Anti Drugs Strikers in her first away game on Sunday, December 28.

East End Tigers have earned four points from their opening two games, and are in fourth place after an unbeaten start to the campaign.