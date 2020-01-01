‘I have given everything’ - Former Stoke City and DR Congo star Zakuani retires from football

At the age of 34, the former international defender has called time on his footballing career

Former and DR Congo centre-back Gabriel Zakuani, 34, has retired from football.

In a video posted on his social media account, the ex- skipper announced the decision to call time on a professional career that lasted 20 years.

“I've been getting lots of calls and a lot of questions, but I've been waiting for the right time. So, a quick announcement that I am retiring from full-time professional football,” he said.

“I feel it is the right time. I am 34-years-old, I started the game really early, playing first-team football at 16 and I feel I have achieved everything I set out to achieve for my ability.

“I improved greatly throughout my career and won a lot of things, everything there was possible to win in the football league.”

“After a very successful career and international career I feel I have given everything that was possible to give to football. I have left it all on the pitch, I have given everything,” he continued.

“I feel like I’ve left everything on the pitch. The Covid has brought so many opportunities for me so I feel like I’m moving into the corporate world, coaching, media and I want to fulfil my potential in those things.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the journey, anyone who supported me, anyone who booed me, anyone who bought a shirt, sent a message, everyone. Thank you for everything.”

After his youth career at Dagenham & Redbridge, Zakuani signed his first professional contract with Leyton Orient. Thereafter, he teamed up with for a fee of £1m.

His failure to get first-team action necessitated his move to Stoke City where he helped Tony Pulis’ men to secure promotion to the Premier League having featured in 19 English Championship games.

He was sent to Peterborough United on a three-month loan and it was confirmed he would make his loan move permanent when the transfer window reopened on January 1, 2019.

Zakuani also played for Greek side Kalloni, Northampton Town, Gillingham and Swindon Town before returning to Dagenham & Redbridge.

On the international scene, the defender boasts 29 caps for DR Congo before retiring in 2018 after 29 appearances.