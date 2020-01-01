'I have a real hunger to learn' – Arsenal’s Nketiah vows to keep improving

The 20-year-old has expressed his desire to keep working hard after scoring his first English topflight goal of the season against the Toffees

Eddie Nketiah is keen on learning and improving after his striking performance in ’s 3-2 victory over on Sunday.

The Anglo-Ghanaian opened his English topflight account this season as Mikel Arteta’s side secured a comeback win over the Toffees at Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah has been exciting since his return from a loan spell with – scoring two goals in all competitions.

More teams

Notwithstanding, he has voiced his aspiration to keep developing in his bid to get more playing time under manager Arteta.

"I just want to keep improving day in and day out and I have a real hunger to learn and I want to keep improving and keep challenging for a place to try and start games, play games,” he told Arsenal website.

“I'm here, I believe in myself and I want to be in the team so I will just keep working hard in each situation I am put in."

The 20-year-old’s effort came off a delicious cross from Bukayo Saka, and that was the first time since 2008 when Arsenal had two players under 21 score and assist for the team.

21 - Nketiah's opening goal, assisted by Bukayo Saka, is the first goal that @Arsenal have netted in the Premier League that was scored and assisted by two under-21 players since September 2008, when Denilson assisted Nicklas Bendtner vs . Kindergarten. pic.twitter.com/IkhtDSxSc4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2020

Nketiah also shared his rapport with the teenager who now boasts of 10 assists for the Gunners this season across all competitions.

"It’s great. Like I said you’ve just got to keep getting in there and I was confident that after Baka put in a great ball I’d be able to get on the end of it and thankfully it went in,” he continued.

"Bukayo's in great form. I think he’s got a wonderful delivery and we’re quite close off the pitch. I told him when he gets in there make sure he bends it in and I’ll make sure I’m on the end of it.

Article continues below

“We linked up well today and it’s great that it came off and we got a goal from it.”

Arsenal host Olympiacos in Thursday’s last-32 return leg. The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of the English team thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's 81st minute strike.