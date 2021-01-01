'I grew fond of the beautiful game because of Thierry Henry' - Inside the rise of Selangor goal-machine Ifedayo Olusegun (exclusive)

The prolific striker fell in love with the game after watching Arsenal in action and has since made a name for himself in a number of countries

Toiled in the sun

Toiled in the cold

Eyes on the shoe

Plated with gold

History book

Lay on the shelf

Find my name

Written in gold

Persistence, a trait of the strong

You only stop when you fade

Mind more on the collective reward

But this

I’ll take

Just a few lines, yet highly representative of what holds significance for Ifedayo Olusegun - in poetry as well as in football. It was Selangor’s way of paying homage to the crown jewel in their attacking line whena video was shared on the club’s official social media accounts, featuring the Nigerian-born striker’s own words and unflinching voice against the background of one of the three goals he’d bagged against FELDA United just a month earlier to secure the Malaysia Super League’s top goalscorer title.

Aside from their evocative power, such verses hold the ability to shed light on their author’s ethos, highlighting principles that have informed his life since the days when kicking a ball about was a pastime, and the green blanket of professional pitches was mostly seen on TV.

“We used to live in this hood where playing football was what you had to do as a kid, because every other kid in the hood would usually do just that after school,” Ifedayo told Goal.

“You’d be alone if you didn’t play football, because that’s what every other boy does. Definitely, you can’t but love the game in the hood I grew up from. Playing football is a natural thing there.”

Inspiration aplenty flowed out of the English Premier League.

“My dad is an Arsenal fan,” he continued. “He always watched their games back then and, despite being very young, I remember watching Nwankwo Kanu and Thierry Henry. The latter is the player who made me develop a strong love for football. I loved the way he played, and I loved his jubilation. I grew fond of the beautiful game because of Henry.”

Finally, an occasion to turn all that passion into something more presented itself.

“Me and my friends had this screening for the State’s football academy,” he reminisced. “There were five of us for this sort of trial. So many people took part, but they just wanted to choose a team that would be [welcomed] in the academy. I was the only one [among my friends] to be picked, and that was the start of my career. [From then on] I had to be there, stay in the camp, they paid attention to what I ate, I had to play friendly and competitive games. That was the moment when I thought: ‘OK, I can get serious with football’.”

Next up in Ifedayo’s footballing journey was Bahrain, though not before a quick stop in the United Arab Emirates, where a trial for a local team, arranged by his Nigerian agent, didn’t go as expected. But as they say, every cloud has a silver lining.

“There was another agent watching me at the stadium [where the trial was held]. He liked me and thought I could play. It was the very last few days of the transfer window, so he arranged for me not to go back to Nigeria. He talked with his contact in Bahrain, which is where I went instead. There, I was on trial with a club but it didn’t last long. It didn’t take me more than two days to secure a contract, because the coach liked me. That was my first contract outside of Nigeria.”

The country whose citizenship Ifedayo went on to acquire, is also where some of his fondest memories were made.

“When I was playing for Al-Hidd, the club had never won any trophy in its entire history,” he recalled. “Then we won our first, and it’s one of the greatest moments of my career so far. And we didn’t stop there. We won many other trophies in my four years at Al-Hidd.”

His time there also gave the Nigerian the opportunity to play alongside one of his preferred striking partners in fellow countryman Uche Agba. The two shared the dressing room for three years and at two different clubs, before they both headed to Malaysia in 2019 - Agba to PDRM, Ifedayo to Selangor.

Yet, it wasn’t the first contact with the country for the Red Giants forward who, with brief stints at FELDA and Melaka United under his belt, was already aware of pros and cons of life in Malaysia.

“When I first got to Malaysia, I had a problem with the weather here. It was really humid,” he replied when asked about the topic.

“Now I’m getting used to it but, when running on the pitch, you get tired easily because the air you’re breathing in is humid and it can make you feel like chocking. And sometimes it’s foggy too. This is one of the things I had to wrestle with when I first got here and it wasn’t easy.

"However, I have gradually acclimatized and now I think this is the best country I’ve lived in. People are very friendly, the food is good and there are so many places to visit.”

As tough as it proved, the impact with an equatorial climate didn’t prevent Ifedayo from establishing himself as a major threat for local goalkeepers, and the swathes of goals scored in the process show just how unlikely it is for him to relinquish his goal-scoring instinct.

“In my style of play, I’ve always wanted to try and be something that the team doesn’t have,” he mused.

“If I get to a team and they lack a good finisher, someone who can put the ball into the net, then I like to be just that. So I try to be in a position where I can receive the last pass and be that player who puts the ball into the net. It makes no sense if there’s nobody to do that and you join the other ten players in bringing the ball to the last passing position.

"You need to get in that place where you can receive the last pass yourself, and put it past the goalkeeper.”

His tactical acumen makes Ifedayo aware of the risks of sticking with such an approach for too long. Nevertheless, it seems inevitable that any chat about attacking movements will end up bringing out the goal-hungry side of him, as it was the case shortly afterwards.

“In some situations, if you stay there for too long, you won’t get the ball. Sometimes, it may also prove difficult to bring the ball to the attacking third or to another position suited for an assist. Under such circumstances I, as an attacking player, am always willing to help get the ball to the attacking third.

"Nevertheless, this is something me and coach Neitzel talk about, because he knows that I like to be in front of the goal, and I don’t really like to waste my energy on build-up tasks. I have to be in the box in order to receive the ball, so if I waste too much energy or get distracted too much by helping with the build-up, I might lose focus on getting myself in the right [attacking] position.

"Coach Neitzel is very open in this respect. However, everything’s much easier now that we’re playing two strikers up-front. If I’m not playing with Shahrel [Fikri], then I’m playing with Danial [Asri], so if I drop deep there’s always another forward close to the box. I play with at least one of them in most games, and our coach is always open to this [kind of tactics].”

Talking of what lies ahead, the Selangor striker has clear ideas, although this doesn’t mean he isn’t open to everything life might throw his way.

Article continues below

“For the future, I’m just working hard. I make the best use of this talent I have. I have many other things [in mind] to do after football, so I definitely need to make the best use of football to put myself in a very convenient financial position, in order for me to be able to do the other things I want to do.

"Then, who knows? I might venture into coaching, but also into being a football agent, because I think I have an eye for good players; it’s easy for me to spot them quickly. I’m trying to take steps towards some things but I’m still open to many other possibilities that I could lay my hands on, after football. We’ll see. [All I know is that] before I stop playing, I’ll be already sure about what to do after football.”

While Ifedayo cited Nigerian Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka as his favourite author, it’s perhaps Chinua Achebe, another literary giant hailing from Africa’s most populous country, to have written the words that best suit at once his career, his attacking movements and his future ambitions. He entrusted them to Ezeulu, the main character of his 1964 novel Arrow of God, who recognizes that: “The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well you do not stand in one place.”