'I dream of Liverpool' - Sassuolo striker Berardi reveals preferred next destination

The 24-year-old has had a strong season in Serie A, attracting plenty of interest in the process, but he harbours ambitions of playing at Anfield

striker Domenico Berardi has admitted it is his "dream" to play for one day, with speculation over his future set to intensify.

The international has scored 56 goals in 186 appearances across all competitions for I Neroverdi, rising through the club's ranks at youth level before graduating to the senior squad in 2012.

He's also enjoyed an impressive 2018-19 campaign, contributing seven goals and four assists in 33 matches to help Sassuolo fight for a mid-table position .

, and are all reportedly keeping a close eye on Berardi's progress and, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport , he has discussed the possibility of a summer switch.

The 24-year-old stated he would consider a move to before revealing Liverpool would be his ideal next destination, as he stated: "If an offer arrives, be it from Milan or another club, I will evaluate it with my club.

"And if I hear that it is the right proposal, to be taken on the fly, this time I will say to Sassuolo: 'I'll take it.'

"Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool.

"Changing remains difficult for me, but it no longer frightens me, I would do it.

"The next goal is to play in Europe, but at a club where I can be used a lot, if not always. That is my priority."

Liverpool wrapped up their latest Premier League season with a 2-0 win over on Sunday, finishing one point behind eventual champions Manchester City in a thrilling title race .

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to reinforce his squad in order to challenge for top honours again next year, but no concrete transfer targets have yet been identified.

Berardi, meanwhile, must focus on Sassuolo's remaining matches before making a final decision on his future, with a home clash against Roma up next on Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi's side will then conclude their campaign with a trip to on May 26, as they aim to consolidate 10th place in Serie A.