'I don't know how I won that!' - Man City's Lavelle plays down MVP award as USWNT retain SheBelieves Cup

The 25-year-old won the award after scoring one goal and adding an assist in the three-game tournament

Rose Lavelle looked to play down her SheBelieves Cup MVP award after winning the prize on Wednesday, saying she felt there were more deserving players.

Lavelle was given the award after the U.S. women's national team defeated Argentina 6-0, clinching the SheBelieves Cup for the second straight year.

The Manchester City midfielder scored the winner in the USWNT's tournament opener against Canada before assisting Megan Rapinoe's opening goal against Argentina.

What did Lavelle say?

"Honestly I don't know how I won that. I don't know who picks that. I think there were a lot better options," Lavelle said with trademark modesty.

"I guess it's always nice to be recognized but I think there were other people that deserved it more."

Who were other candidates for the award?

Lavelle received 31.7 percent of the total vote, barely edging her teammate Christen Press, who received 30.9% of the vote.

Brazil’s Debinha (21.7%) and Adriana (15.7%) were the other finalists.

Aside from Lavelle and Press, Rapinoe could have also been a candidate from the USWNT, having led the team with three goals in the tournament.

How did the USWNT fare in the SheBelieves Cup?

The USWNT won all three of their matches in the tournament, though their first two games were not nearly as easy as the rout against Argentina.

Lavelle scored a late winner in the team's opener against Canada, a 1-0 win, while the USWNT then defeated Brazil 2-0 behind goals from Press and Rapinoe.

What's next for Lavelle?

The 25-year-old will head back to England to rejoin Man City, who are currently five points behind WSL leaders Chelsea.

City, who have a game in hand on Chelsea, will take on Birmingham City on Sunday before facing Fiorentina in a Champions League last-16 first leg three days later.

