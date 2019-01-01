'I do not want to play there' - Reus admits he does not like playing as a striker

The 29-year-old has tended to operate as a no.10 or on the left wing this season, roles he claims he prefers to playing up front

attacker Marco Reus has admitted he is not happy playing as a central striker, despite being deploying in that role on various occassions this season.

Reus was speaking after his side’s embarrassing 5-0 defeat to title rivals Bayern Munch on Saturday, in which Die Schwarzgelben were four goals down at half-time.

Once again the German international played through the centre at the Allianz Arena and has stated he prefers playing in his usual berth on the flanks or behind the striker.

“Everyone knows that this is not my favourite position and that I do not want to play there, but that should not be an excuse,” said Reus.

“Everyone plays where the coach sets it up. There is simply a different attitude to be put on the day. That has to start tomorrow. We just have to act differently if we want to tear something else.

The defeat leaves Dortmund a point behind Bayern in the race for top spot in the , but Reus is confidence he and his team-mates can claw their way back to the league’s summit.

“On behalf of the entire team, I would like to apologize for our performance. We should have shown more character and mentality. It was a disappointing day." - Marco Reus pic.twitter.com/1HYIROJGgC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 7, 2019

“It was once again a lesson for us, because we just did not make it as a team,” he said.

“The only positive is that we are only one point behind and Bayern also have two, three hard spells in front of them. But we do not have to talk about the championship if we play like that.

"We played catastrophic, we defended catastrophic. I don't have an explanation for that. We [applied] zero pressure. Bayern were much better, we have to admit that.

"Nevertheless, we have to analyse this loss, we mustn't play like that against any opponent.

Article continues below

"It was once again a lesson for us, because we just did not play as a team. The only positive is that we are only one point behind and Bayern also have two or three hard opponents in the next weeks.

"But we do not have to talk about the championship if we play like that.”

Next up for Dortmund is the visit of 12th-placed on Saturday before travelling to the following week.