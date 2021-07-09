‘I didn’t know Salzburg’ – Mwepu’s emotional farewell after Brighton move

The 23-year-old thanks the Austrian club for making him what he is as he prepares to start life in the Premier League

Zambia international Enock Mwepu has penned an emotional farewell to Red Bull Salzburg after his transfer move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old midfielder was confirmed as the first signing for manager Graham Potter on a four-year contract two days ago ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

In a message on his Instagram page, Mwepu has thanked the Austrian club for the support they accorded him in the last four years since he signed for them and also for turning around his career.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone at Red Bull Salzburg. I am greatly humbled for the beautiful moments that we shared together during my four-year stay in Austria,” Mwepu wrote.

“I was just a young boy in Zambia who had a dream of playing football in Europe. I didn’t even know of a place called Salzburg, but God made a way through this special club – and I played football and saw my dream come true.

“Red Bull Salzburg you gave me an opportunity to demonstrate my abilities and you were patient enough to see me grow, and progress to the first team. Today I am living my dream because of the love, support, care and the positive energy you gave me throughout my four years at the club.

“I just want to say a big thank you to the club board, the coaches, the physicians, the staff, my teammates, and my agency for supporting me throughout.

“And to the fans, I would like to say thank you for everything. You have been there for me and the team, you sang your whole heart out and we celebrated together in the low and high moments.

“I wish the team all the best in the future; I and my family will always be supporting you.”

He became the second player from Zambia to join a team in the Premier League in this transfer window after Patson Daka signed for Leicester City.