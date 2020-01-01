'I couldn't help but love Chelsea legend Drogba' - Fiorentina forward Kouame

The Genoa loanee narrates how he grew up having a fondness for the retired Ivorian forward

foward Christian Kouame has spoken about how he could not resist former star and follow striker Didier Drogba when he was growing up.

The 42-year old spent the best part of a combined nine years helping the Blues to 14 titles including the in 2012.

Drogba scored the decisive equaliser in normal time against and the winning penalty kick that gave Chelsea their first-ever European crown.

Drogba scored a total of 164 goals for the West London outfit and provided 86 assists in 381 competitive outings.

"I was watching , but then when Drogba started I couldn't help but love him," Kouame said in an Instagram Live interview.

"He gave a lot in our country [Ivory Coast]. Thanks to him I started watching the Premier League and at Chelsea he did everything he did.

"I still remember the final of 2012 that he was playing, in my neighbourhood, there was a place where we watched the game and we were all there.

"When he scored Bayern, I swear to you on my son, I was calm because it seemed that I knew the game would not to end like this, me I felt it inside. As long as Drogba is there, I always believe it."

Kouame - who is a one-time capped Ivorian, is on loan at Fiorentina from .

He is yet to make an appearance for La Viola because of a cruciate ligament injury.