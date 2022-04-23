'I couldn't write that story!' - Arteta thrilled with Xhaka thunderbolt as Arsenal beat Man Utd

Mikel Arteta says you couldn't write a story that included Granit Xhaka's stunning goal after the Arsenal midfielder helped lead the Gunners to a vital win over Manchester United.

Xhaka scored a long-range blast against the Red Devils, sealing a 3-1 win that helped Arsenal continue their push for a top-four place.

After the match Arteta acknowledged that the goal could prove a massive moment in Arsenal's season, while praising Xhaka for stepping up when the moment called for it.

What did Arteta have to say about Xhaka's goal?

"A huge moment," Arteta siad. "I wouldn't write that story that Granit was going to score that goal.

"But he took the initiative and had the courage to play football."

Xhaka: Arsenal have to be more clever

After the match, Xhaka acknowledged that this strike had been a long time coming, with his last goal coming agianst Chelsea all the way back in 2020.

However, he wasn't fully pleased, despite the win, as he said that this young Arsenal team still has to learn how to prevent goals at inopportune times after conceding to Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half just after going up 2-0.

"Very happy for the three points and secondly very happy to have helped the team with a goal," the midfielder told BT Sport. "I haven't scored in long time and it's good to do it front of the fans. But the most important thing was the three points.

"We started well but it was a 50-50 game in the second half. United were pressing and did much better, but we got the three points. The missed penalty helped us.

"It's not the first time we score and concede straight away, we did it twice against Chelsea. So we have to be more clever and have a strong mentality for the five minutes after we score."

