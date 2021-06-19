'I can't thank you all enough' - Ashimeru to Red Bull Salzburg after move to RSC Anderlecht

The midfielder will now be aiming at helping Mauves to win the Belgian Jupiler Pro League in a row

Black Star Majeed Ashimeru has extended his message of appreciation to former team Red Bull Salzburg after completing his switch to RSC Anderlecht.

The youngster penned a four-year deal with the Mauves, having initially joined them on loan in January. He transferred to the Belgian club in search of more playing time after struggling to hold down a regular playing position at Salzburg, the club he joined four years ago.

"Thank you Red Bull Salzburg for the opportunity you gave me to continue with my development in Europe, I am eternally grateful," Ashimeru posted on his official Twitter account.

"To the board, technical team, fans, and my teammates, I can’t thank you all enough. Know that you have a staunch supporter in Belgium, Danke!"

Thank you @RedBullSalzburg for the opportunity you gave me to continue with my development in Europe, I am eternally grateful.



To the board, Technical Team, Fans and my Teammates, I can’t thank you all enough. Know that you have a staunch supporter in Belgium, Danke! #Maker pic.twitter.com/Az4CGzexfV — Majeed Ashimeru🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@MajeedAshimeru) June 18, 2021

During his half-season loan at Anderlecht, Ashimeru made 11 appearances in the Belgian First Division A, starting in nine of the games and scoring once.

Ashimeru joined Salzburg from Ghana Premier League side Wafa in 2017.

He was immediately sent out on loan to Austrian club Austria Lustenau, where he made 11 appearances, starting 10 of the games and scoring once, before later moving on to Wolfsberger and Swiss fold St. Gallen.

In the elite division, he featured 15 times, started 14 of the matches, and found the back of the net twice.

In the 2018-19 season, Ashimeru moved to Swiss club St. Gallen where he played 34 times in the top-flight, made the first XI on 31 occasions, and registered four goals.

The 23-year-old was recalled to Salzburg for the 2019-20 season, where he played 20 league matches for the side, involving 15 starts and two goals.

Article continues below

Owing to limited outings during the first half of the 2020-21 term, he was loaned to Anderlecht for the second half of the term.

Next season, the midfielder will hope to make an impression on Ghana coach CK Akonnor for a recall for national duty after being snubbed from the most recent squad for friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

The midfielder will now be aiming at helping Anderlecht to win the Belgian Jupiler Pro League again.