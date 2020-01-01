‘I am holding back the tears’ - Samatta sends emotional message to Genk after Aston Villa move

The 27-year-old ended his four-year stay at Luminus Arena and has thanked the club for their support during his time with the side

Mbwana Samatta has sent a message of appreciation to after completing his move to Premier League side .

The international sealed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Villa Park outfit on Monday to end his stay with the Blue and White.

The 27-year-old forward who joined the Belgian First Division A side in 2016 scored 76 league goals in 101 appearances before his departure.

The former Tout Puissant Mazembe striker has taken to the social media to thank the Luminus Arena outfit and their teeming fans for their support during his time with the club.

“To the fans of Genk, I am holding back the tears as I am writing this. You guys made my life a fairy tale. You encouraged me, you cheered me on, you even sang my name. I will miss you,” he posted on Instagram.

“I would like to thank my Genk family for great time we had and all the memories we've created together.

“To all beloved supporters of Genk, thank you very much and I will always remember you.”

Samatta will hope to help struggling Aston Villa, who are in Premier League bottom three, avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The forward could make his debut for his new club when they take on in a League Cup tie on January 28.