‘I am beyond excited’ - Augustine Williams delighted to sign for La Galaxy

The Sierra Leonean forward has expressed his delight teaming up with the first team of the Major League Soccer side

Augustine Williams has expressed his happiness after being signed by Major League Soccer outfit, LA Galaxy.

The 23-year-old joined Galaxy from Portland Timbers 2 in 2019. However, he was featuring for the team’s second side in a bid to get regular playing time.

In his maiden season with Los Dos, he was a key figure in Junior Gonzalez’s side by scoring 13 goals for them – the second most in the USL Championship during the 2020 campaign.

To reward his hard work, the 2020 La Galaxy II Player of the Year, the Sierra Leonean forward has been snapped up by the club’s first team.

And Williams has taken to social media to revel in this heart-warming development.

"I am beyond excited and blessed to announce I have signed my first MLS contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy first team. Thank you to everybody who contributed to this success of mine. Now let's work towards getting that sixth championship," he tweeted.

“I am beyond excited and blessed to announce I have signed my first MLS contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy first team. Thank you to everybody who contributed to this success of mine. Now let’s work towards getting that sixth championship,” he tweeted.

The 2020 @LAGalaxyII Player of the Year is ready for his shot with the 💙🤍💛.



The best of @AugiWilliams 💪 pic.twitter.com/1VPTltIeOU — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the club's General Manager Dennis te Kloese stated that the ‘talented forward’, who will provide good depth to Galaxy’s attack, would continue to thrive in the American league.

“Augustine is a productive and talented forward who has shown his quality with LA Galaxy II,” Kloese told the club website.

“He is a player that we have seen excel at the USL Championship level and we believe will continue to develop on the field.

“He will provide good depth to our attack and we are pleased to add him to our roster.”

Before joining Portland Timbers, Williams played for Nomads SC’s U17 and U18 sides. During his time in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy during the 2015-16 season, he recorded 20 goals and six assists in 41 games.

With this move, he becomes the only African in Greg Vanney’s squad and would be competing for a place in the club’s starting XI alongside Javier Hernandez (Mexico), Cameron Dunbar (USA), Ethan Zubak (USA).

It is unlikely if Williams would be named in LA Galaxy’s squad for their next league outing on Sunday against Seattle Sounders at the Lumen Field.

Having won all two games in the current campaign, Vanney’s side leads the log with six points.