Hummels showed courage to return to Dortmund - Zorc

The decision to leave champions Bayern Munich and return to Signal Iduna park was a courageous one, according to BVB's sporting director

Mats Hummels showed courage by agreeing to a return to , according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

The World Cup winner is heading back to Signal Iduna Park, where he spent eight years between 2008 and 2016, in a reported €38 million (£33.8m/$42.5m) move from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Zorc is delighted to welcome Hummels back and believes the decision to depart the 's dominant force after three seasons is a brave one.

"We are very happy that we were able to secure this transfer," Zorc told Bild.

"Mats is not only a seasoned Bundesliga player who brings everything but he is also a very important leader on and off the pitch.

"It was also a courageous sporting decision for Mats, which shows what kind of character he has."

Meanwhile, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic thanked Hummels for his efforts in Bavaria.

"On behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Mats Hummels very much," he said.

@Brazzo : "I would to thank Mats on behalf of #FCBayern . In his three years with us, we won three league titles and the DFB-Pokal, and Mats played a big part in that. We wish him and his family all the best for the future." #MiaSanMia @matshummels pic.twitter.com/SqSbuiDHxy — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 20, 2019

"With him we have won the Bundesliga three times and last season the DFB Cup as well. Mats played a big part in that success.

"We wish Mats and his family all the best for the future."

Hummels racked up more than 300 appearances during his first spell with Dortmund, scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

The defender also helped BVB to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12, as well as a losing appearance in the final the following season.