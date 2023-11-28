Hull City vs Rotherham United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Hull City are currently on the verge of the Championship top-six as they play hosts to a relegation threatened Rotherham United on Tuesday.
After a 2-2 draw thanks to a valiant second-half comeback against Swansea City, the Tigers are now a point behind sixth-placed Preston North End.
On the other hand, without a manager, Rotherham will be looking for their first win in six games as they come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Hull City vs Rotherham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|MKM Stadium
The Championship match between Hull City and Rotherham United will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on November 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Hull City vs Rotherham online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Red Button in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Hull City team news
Having missed the last two games, Adama Traore remains a doubt for Tuesday's game.
Hull boss Liam Rosenior will be without the services of Regan Slater, while Cyrus Christie and Jason Lokilo are expected to make the line-up.
Hull City possible XI: Allsop; Christie, Jones, Greaves, Coyle; Morton, Seri; Lokilo, Twine, Philogene-Bidace; Delap
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson
|Defenders:
|Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Morton, Seri, Docherty, Tufan, Traore, Twine, Vaughan, Philogene, Sinik
|Forwards:
|Delap, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Lokilo, Covil
Rotherham team news
The duo of Sam Clucas and Cafu are the latest injury victims, apart from the lot of Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett, Shane Ferguson and Andre Green.
Caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle is likely to field a similar line-up from the Leeds draw.
Rotherham possible XI: Johansson; Peltier, Morrison, Ayala, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Revan; Rathbone; Nombe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johansson, Phillips, Ford
|Defenders:
|Morrison, Hall, Ayala, Bramall, Revan, Lembikisa, Peltier
|Midfielders:
|Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Appiah, Durose, Ayres
|Forwards:
|Eaves, Hugill, Kelly, Nombe, McGuckin
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 1, 2023
|Hull City 0-0 Rotherham United
|Championship
|October 22, 2022
|Rotherham United 2-4 Hull City
|Championship
|January 4, 2020
|Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City
|FA Cup
|February 12, 2019
|Hull City 2-2 Rotherham United
|Championship
|August 21, 2018
|Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City
|Championship