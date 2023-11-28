Hull City vs Rotherham United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Hull and Rotherham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City are currently on the verge of the Championship top-six as they play hosts to a relegation threatened Rotherham United on Tuesday.

After a 2-2 draw thanks to a valiant second-half comeback against Swansea City, the Tigers are now a point behind sixth-placed Preston North End.

On the other hand, without a manager, Rotherham will be looking for their first win in six games as they come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull City vs Rotherham kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: MKM Stadium

The Championship match between Hull City and Rotherham United will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on November 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hull City vs Rotherham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Red Button in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

Having missed the last two games, Adama Traore remains a doubt for Tuesday's game.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior will be without the services of Regan Slater, while Cyrus Christie and Jason Lokilo are expected to make the line-up.

Hull City possible XI: Allsop; Christie, Jones, Greaves, Coyle; Morton, Seri; Lokilo, Twine, Philogene-Bidace; Delap

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Docherty, Tufan, Traore, Twine, Vaughan, Philogene, Sinik Forwards: Delap, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Lokilo, Covil

Rotherham team news

The duo of Sam Clucas and Cafu are the latest injury victims, apart from the lot of Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett, Shane Ferguson and Andre Green.

Caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle is likely to field a similar line-up from the Leeds draw.

Rotherham possible XI: Johansson; Peltier, Morrison, Ayala, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Revan; Rathbone; Nombe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips, Ford Defenders: Morrison, Hall, Ayala, Bramall, Revan, Lembikisa, Peltier Midfielders: Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Appiah, Durose, Ayres Forwards: Eaves, Hugill, Kelly, Nombe, McGuckin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 1, 2023 Hull City 0-0 Rotherham United Championship October 22, 2022 Rotherham United 2-4 Hull City Championship January 4, 2020 Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City FA Cup February 12, 2019 Hull City 2-2 Rotherham United Championship August 21, 2018 Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City Championship

Useful links