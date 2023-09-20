How to watch the Championship match between Hull and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will make the short trip to face Hull City in a Yorkshire derby on Wednesday evening, with the Whites in search of a third win of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance promotion specialist Daniel Farke.

After a tricky first couple of games in charge, the German boss is beginning to build some momentum with the visitors unbeaten in their last four Championship fixtures. He has won two of their league fixtures so far, both away from home, including a recent 3-0 win against Millwall on Sunday. However, a trip to East Yorkshire to face local rivals Hull will provide a litmus test for his side.

Having finished as low as 15th in the second-tier last term, Hull City have certainly impressed in the opening stages of the first full season under the management of Liam Rosenior, collecting 11 points from a possible 18, and in the midst of a five-match unbeaten run, recording victories over Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City.

Aaron Connolly scored his fourth goal of the season on Friday night as the hosts came from behind to salvage a point against Coventry in front of a packed MKM Stadium. Now sitting fifth off the back of consecutive draws, Rosenior's men will look to return to winning ways here to cement their place in the play-off picture further.

Hull vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: Sep 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: MKM Stadium

The EFL Championship match between Hull and Leeds will be played at the MKM Stadium in the city of Kingston upon Hull, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 20, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hull vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The game has not been picked as one of the second-tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, however it can be found on the Sky Sports Red Button.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Hull team news

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior may stick with the same starting XI that impressed in the comeback draw against Coventry here.

The hosts hope to welcome back Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan to the fold for the clash at MKM Stadium, in what would be a significant boost for Rosenior's side.

Greg Docherty and Dogukan Sinik have also been ruled out for the Tigers for this clash, but James Furlong is expected to feature in some form, having not been included after just one training session last week.

Hull City possible XI: Ingram; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Christie; Slater, Seri; Delap, Twine, Philogene; Connolly

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Allsop Defenders: Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Christie, Vinagre, McLoughlin, John Smith Midfielders: Slater, Seri, Twine, Morton, A. Traore, Vaughan Forwards: Connolly, Delap, Philogene, Lokilo, Sayyadmanesh

Leeds team news

Leeds have been struggling with injury issues all over the pitch since the start of the season, with Stuart Dallas (broken leg) remaining a long-term absentee. Club captain Liam Cooper is back in training and has a chance to make the squad for this contest.

Patrick Bamford, who hobbled out of their final pre-season friendly against Hearts, has missed every game so far and will do so again against Hull, as will defender Junior Firpo. Djed Spence (knee) is the latest to join the treatment table after sustaining injury in training recently that will keep him out for up to eight week.

After an intense encounter at the weekend, Daniel Farke could rotate his midfield in midweek, with Glen Kamara, Dan James and Jaidon Anthony all hoping to start.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Byram; Gray, Ampadu; Summerville, Piroe, Gnonto; Rutter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Darlow Defenders: Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Cooper, Cresswell Midfielders: Gray, Ampadu, Piroe, Kamara, Shackleton, Gruev, Poveda Forwards: Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Anthony, James, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/9/20 Leeds 1-1 Hull City Carabao Cup 29/2/20 Hull City 0-4 Leeds EFL Championship 10/12/19 Leeds 2-0 Hull City EFL Championship 29/12/18 Leeds 0-2 Hull City EFL Championship 2/10/18 Hull City 1-0 Leeds EFL Championship

