Team News & Squad Latest

Hull City head into this fixture with a significant number of absentees. Eliot Matazo, Matt Targett, Darko Gyabi, Ilyas Ansah, Charlie Hughes, Hidemasa Morita, Mohamed Belloumi and Nobel Mendy are all listed as injured. No suspensions are currently recorded for Jakirovic's side.

Brighton also carry a lengthy injury list, with Evan Ferguson, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Zadok Yohanna, Femi Azeez, Pascal Struijk, Chema Andres and Jaouen Hadjam all sidelined. No suspensions are in place for the Seagulls. Updates to both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 The MKM Stadium

Hull City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the MKM Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits a side scrapping for mid-table security against one of the division's form teams.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull have struggled for consistency this season, collecting just one win from their last five league outings. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, and they have drawn three of their last four games.

Brighton arrive in East Yorkshire with genuine momentum. Fabian Hurzeler's side sit second in the Premier League table with 22 points, five behind leaders Arsenal, and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions.

The Seagulls claimed a 1-0 win at Manchester City in the league and followed it with a 2-0 victory over Brentford, demonstrating they can grind out results both on the road and at home.

Hull will draw some confidence from their home record and a squad that has shown resilience in tight matches, but they face a Brighton side that has the quality to punish any defensive lapses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City vs Brighton live, including TV channel listings and kick-off time.

Form

Hull City have taken one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five Premier League matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal on November 7, and they drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town the week before. The Tigers' only win in that stretch came against Everton.

Brighton have recorded three wins, one defeat and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford on November 8, and they also won 1-0 at Manchester City in the league. Their two defeats came against Liverpool in the Premier League and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2016, when Hull City and Brighton drew 0-0 in the Championship at the MKM Stadium. Across the five previous encounters on record, Hull have won two and Brighton one, with two matches ending level. The five meetings have produced a combined seven goals, with Hull scoring four and Brighton three across those fixtures.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City are currently placed 13th while Brighton sit in second position.