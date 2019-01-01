Huddersfield Town must adopt a brave approach, advises Kachunga

On Saturday, the DR Congo international was on parade for the duration of the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Spurs

Elias Kachunga has advised to continue to be brave after Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Hotspurs.

The DR Congo international was on parade for the entire duration of the defeat at the New Tottenham Stadium, and the winger believes the already-relegated side can take some positives from the game.

Steve Mounie’s introduction coincided with an impressive 15-minute spell that saw the striker head narrowly wide, and Juninho Bacuna’s free-kick was tipped onto the crossbar.

And Kachunga, who also stated that the Terriers must tighten their rearguard, believes being brave while in possession would yield dividends in their remaining fixtures.

"When you try to play, to be brave on the ball, to attack a little bit higher and make it harder for them to just play out, you can create chances against teams like Tottenham,” Kachunga said, per Examiner Live.

"But we have to learn to score, and stay better in defence to stop conceding sloppy goals."

Despite being confirmed for life in the Championship next season, Huddersfield still sold out their 3,300 allocated seats for Tottenham clash, and the DR Congo international has hailed the unrelenting support from the fans.

"I think the whole season the supporters have been behind us. I can understand why some supporters are sometimes disappointed with the way we played the games or lose week in, week out, I can understand this," he added.

"Hopefully the supporters can see, as well for us, it’s not easy to lose these games.

"Especially me, I try to give everything to give the supporters something back, to work hard, to work my socks off and hopefully the supporters see that.

"I can only say it’s brilliant that so many supporters came to Tottenham to support us and stay behind us."