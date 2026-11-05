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Conference League
team-logoTrabzonspor
Papara Park
team-logoFreiburg
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 8
Falza Rivaldi
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How to watch Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Trabzonspor vs Freiburg
Trabzonspor
Freiburg
Conference League

Trabzonspor face SC Freiburg in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match!

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Papara Park

Trabzonspor and SC Freiburg kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg live today: TV and live stream details

Fans in Germany can watch the Conference League match between Trabzonspor and SC Freiburg live. The available TV and streaming options are listed below.

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Recent form

Trabzonspor have won their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Gaziantep FK 2:0 in the Süper Lig. Before that came an impressive 3:4 away win at Rizespor and a 2:0 victory over Heart of Midlothian in the Conference League. Across those five matches, Trabzonspor scored 13 goals and conceded just 4.

Freiburg have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with no draws. Their most recent victory came away at Augsburg, where they won 1:2 in the Bundesliga. Before that, they knocked Wolfsburg out of the cup 3:2. Defeats against Bayern Munich (1:3), AS Monaco (0:3) and Bayer Leverkusen (1:2) show Freiburg's problems against stronger opponents. Across the five matches, they scored 8 goals and conceded 11.

TRS

TRS - Form

KUP
W2-4
BJK
W2-0
HEA
W2-0
RIZ
W3-4
GAZ
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SCF

SCF - Form

B04
L2-1
ASM
L3-0
FCB
L1-3
WOB
W3-2
FCA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Line-ups

Trabzonspor vs Freiburg lineups

4-3-3
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Formation
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
4-2-3-1
A. OnanaA. OnanaM. EskihellacM. EskihellacC. OzkacarC. OzkacarW. PinaW. PinaC. NwaiwuC. NwaiwuE. MuciE. MuciFabinhoFabinhoB. MendyB. MendyP. OnuachuP. OnuachuN. SavioloN. SavioloM. SalahM. SalahM. BackhausM. BackhausP. LienhartP. LienhartL. KueblerL. KueblerM. GinterM. GinterJ. MakengoJ. MakengoV. GrifoV. GrifoY. EngelhardtY. EngelhardtK. GotoK. GotoM. EggesteinM. EggesteinC. IrieC. IrieI. MatanovicI. Matanovic
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
4-3-3
Trabzonspor

Starting XI

Freiburg

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Reis
  • J. Schuster

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Form

TRS

TRS - Form

KUP
W2-4
BJK
W2-0
HEA
W2-0
RIZ
W3-4
GAZ
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SCF

SCF - Form

B04
L2-1
ASM
L3-0
FCB
L1-3
WOB
W3-2
FCA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
321031+27
D
W
W
2
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
3
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
4
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
8
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
9
AjaxAjaxAJX
320142+26
W
W
L
10
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
11
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
312031+25
D
D
W
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
13
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
14
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
15
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
311132+14
D
W
L
16
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31113304
D
L
W
17
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
18
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
19
ThunThunTHU
310212-13
W
L
L
20
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
21
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
22
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
302145-12
D
D
L
24
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
25
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302126-42
D
L
D
26
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
27
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
28
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
29
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
301213-21
L
L
D
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301214-31
L
L
D
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
301226-41
D
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
301215-41
D
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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