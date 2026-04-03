Ligue 1 picks back up with Paris Saint-Germain looking to put a bit more daylight between themselves and the chasing pack as they welcome Toulouse to the Parc des Princes.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse kicks off on 3 Apr at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

The international break probably came at a tricky moment for PSG. They were flying before March, rattling off three straight wins with a combined score of 12–2 and keeping two clean sheets along the way.

They’ve still got a game in hand on Lens, so another victory this week would crank up the pressure before their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool. On the flip side, a slip-up on Friday would be historic in the wrong way - it would be the first time since 2023–24 that PSG lost twice at home in the same league season. It could also mean back-to-back home defeats in domestic play for the first time since spring 2023, when Monaco beat them 3–1 in Paris.

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Toulouse, meanwhile, are starting to find some rhythm. They’ve won two league matches in a row, and while a European spot through the league looks unlikely, they’re nine points off Monaco with seven games left, the Coupe de France might be their best shot. A win here would give Carles Martinez’s side three straight league victories for the first time since late 2024.

They’ve also taken their last two away games across all competitions, and another win on the road would mark consecutive away victories in Ligue 1 for only the second time this season. The challenge? They haven’t managed to take a point off any of the current top three yet, though they did hold Marseille to a 2–2 draw back in November.

Key stats & injury news

On the PSG side, Fabian Ruiz might miss out with a knee problem, Bradley Barcola is a doubt due to an ankle issue, and Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha is sidelined by a hamstring strain.

Toulouse have their own list of concerns: Abu Francis is dealing with a leg injury, Charlie Cresswell has a sore hamstring, Djibril Sidibé picked up a knock, Frank Magri is nursing a knee problem, while Rafik Messali and Alex Domínguez are both struggling with ankle issues. Santiago Hidalgo won’t feature either, as he’s suspended.

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Recent history favours PSG - they’ve beaten Toulouse in their last three Ligue 1 meetings, including a 3–0 win in this exact fixture last season. For Toulouse, trips to Paris haven’t been kind: they’ve lost six of their last seven visits to the Parc des Princes, with their only win in that stretch coming back in May 2024, a 3–1 upset.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: