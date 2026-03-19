Mount Pleasant FA head into their second leg clash with the LA Galaxy in the Round of 16, looking to overturn a 3-0 aggregate deficit in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup at the Drax Hall Sports Complex.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Mount Pleasant vs LA Galaxy as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Mount Pleasant vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Mount Pleasant vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Ferdi Neita Sports Complex

Mount Pleasant vs LA Galaxy kicks off on 19 Mar at 18:00 EST and 23:00 GMT.

Match preview

In the opening leg, the LA Galaxy stamped their authority at home with a commanding 3-0 victory, driven by Gabriel Pec’s sensational hat-trick.

Getty Images

For Mount Pleasant, the night was even tougher than the scoreline suggests - they were forced to field a depleted side after ten first-team regulars were denied US visas. Among those missing were Haitian stalwarts Johnson Jeudy, Clifford Thomas, and Raphael Intervil, leaving the Jamaican club without much of its usual backbone and struggling to cope against a Galaxy side in full stride.

The Jamaican side have since returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Molynes United in Jamaican Premier League action on Monday.

Meanwhile, Galaxy have only picked up one win from their four Major Soccer League games this season, recently losing 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City at home.

Head-to-head & key stats

Thursday’s clash will be only the second time Mount Pleasant and LA Galaxy have gone head-to-head, following last week’s first-leg encounter. Back on home soil, Mount Pleasant will lean on their impressive defensive record in their domestic league, where they’ve conceded just 13 goals in 26 matches. They’ve also been tough to beat at Drax Hall, dropping only two home games across all competitions this season.

Getty Images

On the other side, Galaxy arrive with history on their minds - the club was knocked out in last year’s quarterfinals and has only one Champions Cup title to its name, dating all the way back to 2000.

Team news & squads

Mount Pleasant vs LA Galaxy Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Vanney

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MOU Last match LAG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win LA Galaxy 3 - 0 Mount Pleasant 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mount Pleasant vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: