All eyes in the footballing world turn to the Etihad Stadium where a blockbuster showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal serves as a defining moment in what has become one of the most intense title races in recent memory.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Manchester City vs Arsenal as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off on 19 Apr at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

This isn't just another game; it’s a collision of the Premier League’s two most dominant forces over the last few seasons. Arsenal arrives at the Etihad sitting at the top of the table, but they know all too well that Manchester City are the ultimate April specialists. Pep Guardiola’s side has a habit of turning the spring into a relentless winning machine, boasting a staggering 87.5% win rate in this month over the last six years.

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While Arsenal held their own with a 1-1 draw earlier this season, the pressure of a title run-in at the Etihad is a different beast entirely. Mikel Arteta has transformed the Gunners into a resilient defensive unit - statistically the best in the league this season -but they’ll need every bit of that discipline to withstand a City side that has gone nine games unbeaten and seems to find another gear whenever the trophy is within sight.

Key stats & injury news

The numbers suggest that fans are in for a tactical chess match, as these two have shared the spoils in three of their last five encounters. City has been particularly lethal at home, averaging 2.4 goals per game at the Etihad, though they face an Arsenal defence that has kept a clean sheet in nearly half of their matches this campaign.

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On the injury front, the Gunners have received a massive boost with Noni Madueke expected to be available despite a midweek scare, but there are significant doubts surrounding captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, both of whom are battling to be fit for such a pivotal clash.

City has their own concerns to navigate; while Ruben Dias and Nico O’Reilly are being monitored, Guardiola will be wary of the physical toll of their recent 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea.

With both teams potentially missing key creative sparks, the depth of these squads will be tested to the limit in a match where the smallest mistake could decide the destination of the Premier League trophy.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: